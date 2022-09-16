China Broadband Communications (CBC) rebrands as CBC Tech

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 September 2022 – China Broadband Communications (CBC) has announced its rebrand as CBC Tech. This is a significant milestone of the company since it was founded in 2008. CBC Tech reflects the company’s vision to be the next-gen Network as a Service provider to enable our multinational enterprise customers in China and our Chinese enterprise customers to go international.With the new brand CBC Tech, the company is set to accelerate the transformation from a network service provider to a Network as a Service (NaaS) provider to enable cloud-native network and security as a service for enterprises to deliver the best application performance with excellent customer experience.“Rebranding CBC into CBC Tech aims to revitalize our vision, mission, and company culture enabling us to execute our innovation roadmap to converge telecom and tech.” said Richard Fung, Co-Founder and CEO of CBC Tech. “We are committed to the transformation through the investments in our people, technology and process.”With the converge of telecom and tech, CBC Tech is strengthening its R&D capabilities to enhance our eNet fabrics to meet the changing networking and security requirements of our customers, and provide them with the digital experience.“CBC Tech is committed to growth and delivering the best employee and customer experience. We target to grow our eNet coverage to reach fifty (50) markets outside of China in the next 12-18 months.” Fung said.For more information about CBC Tech, visit the website at www.cbctech.com Hashtag: #CBCTech

ABOUT CBC Tech

Established in 2008, CBC Tech is the next-gen Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider with our own patented SD-WAN fabrics across twenty-five (25) markets in China and internationally. CBC Tech enables cloud-native network and security for enterprises over our SD-WAN fabrics, integrated with our congestion-free IP and networks, mobile access, network appliance, multi-cloud connects and cloud-based security to deliver the best application performance with excellent customer experience. CBC Tech has offices in Beijing (HQ), Shanghai, Suzhou, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Singapore (International HQ).

