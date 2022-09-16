International Business Magazine honours OctaFX with the ‘Best Global Broker Asia’ award

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 16 September 2022 – The global broker OctaFX has been honoured with the ‘Best Global Broker Asia 2022’ industry award by Dubai-based International Business Magazine.The awards ceremony will be held on 29 October 2022 in the prestigious Atlantis The Palm hotel resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.OctaFX’s press office said: ‘When hard work pays off—it’s a feeling of relief as well as tremendous accomplishment. Our labour was not in vain; even more, it was appreciated by a very fine magazine that we have cherished and respected since its inception’.An International Business Magazine representative justified their decision with the following words: ‘We chose OctaFX this year for the most promising investment products, delivering the top of line services to investing clients and partners, and its impressive figures of 12 million trading accounts throughout 150 countries—all of which are a testament to its reliability. Their dedicated and well-intentioned initiatives for financial inclusion across the entire strata of society deserve applause’.Since 2018, the platform has distinguished itself as an excellent research and analytics hub in financial services and technologies. Its expert team’s scrutiny in evaluating each of the yearly nominations made it a significant contributor to industry transparency, security, and reliability.The International Business Magazine also awarded OctaFX as the ‘Most Secure Broker Indonesia’ this same year.Hashtag: #OctaFX

About OctaFX

OctaFX is a global broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and a variety of services utilised by clients from 150 countries who have opened more than 12 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools they provide help traders reach their investment goals.



The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises.



In addition to the latest ones mentioned above, OctaFX has won more than 50 other awards since its foundation, including the 2021 ‘Best Forex Broker Asia’ award from Global Banking & Finance Review, the 2021 ‘Best ECN Broker’ award from World Finance, and the ‘Best Mobile Trading Platform 2022’ issued by Forex Brokers Awards.

