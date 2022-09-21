5G Group of Companies organizes interactive session to highlight its contribution towards prosperous Pakistan

LAHORE: To further its commitment towards safe and healthier lifestyle in the country, 5G Group of Companies organized an interactive session with the people associated with the real estate sector of the country. The session was organized at a local hotel in Lahore and was attended by prominent figures from different walks of life, investors and businessmen.

The basic aim of the gathering was to raise awareness among the people about how safe and healthier lifestyle can bring the change in the society.

While speaking on the occasion, Mujeeb Ahmed Khan, Director Sales and Marketing, Lahore Smart City & Capital Smart City said that Pakistan’s real estate sector is making significant contributions to the country’s economic development. He said that Smart City has become the bright future of Pakistan. He maintained that Smart City has always been a mark of pride when it comes to quality living and providing the best value of money. Members’ convenience and satisfaction have always been our first priority, he maintained.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Khan – Chairman of 5G Group of Companies – said that real estate is the largest segment of Pakistan’s economy. He claimed that HabibRafique Group has made real estate as a significant industry of Pakistan through the development of Capital Smart City and Lahore Smart City.

Capital Smart City is a new eco-friendly destination with an exclusively designated interchange on the motorway (M2). A grand entrance with an 18-Lanes (400 Ft. wide) central boulevard just 5-7 minutes away from New Islamabad International Airport.

