Mehreen Jabbar’s directorial ‘Baira Gharakh’ releases on See Prime

LAHORE: Award-winning director Mehreen Jabbar is back with her latest venture ‘Baira Garakh’ released on See Prime, a digital platform that has established itself for their unique content and stories, this weekend.

‘Baira Gharakh’, a short by Mehreen Jabbar, features Yasra Rizvi, Hajra Yamin, and Khalid Malik in the main roles, and is a modern-day comedy on marriage and relationships. The film has been penned by Shah Yasir.

“It has been exciting for us to work with Mehreen Jabbar this time around after our previous collaboration with Abrar Ul Hassan on the Cheaters Web Series,” Seemeen Naveed, the executive producer & force behind See Prime stated, “As with all of See Prime shorts, we hope to provide content that sparks introspection and our global audiences can relate to.”

“After having directed movies and a web series, it was a challenging as well as an exciting experiment for me to make a Short Film. Everything fell into place when I collaborated with See Prime as our visions aligned. I hope that the audience would enjoy “Baira Garakah” as much as we enjoyed creating it,” said Mehreen Jabbar.

Watch the film here:

