Chairperson TEVTA approves 15 percent increase in salaries

LAHORE: The Chairperson of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar has notified the 15 percent increase in salaries of TEVTA employees on Tuesday.

The payscale 2022 for TEVTA employees has been approved. The increase was applied from the salaries for July, besides the Adhoc allowances of the last five years have also been merged into the basic salaries.

Chairperson TEVTA Mamoon Jaffar said that the welfare of TEVTA employees is his priority and he will continue focusing on it.

