250492 flood-affected persons being provided shelter, ration, medicines in Badin district: Rahu

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister of Universities and Educational Boards Ismail Rahu has said that 48860 families comprising 250492 people have been badly affected by torrential and heavy rains in district Badin. Issuing figures of human tragedy and losses, Ismail Rahu who also belongs to district Badin said 6 union councils of Tando Bago Taluka have been flooded due to overdue and breach in M.M.V (left bank outfall drain) with 52000 population being affected. He also said that in Badin Taluka 34,500 persons of 6850 families were affected.

The minister further said that floods and rains claimed 24 precious lives including 11 men,5 women and 8 children while 31 persons were injured. He also told that in 4 talukas of Badin District namely Badin, Tando Bago, Shaheed Fazal Rahoo and Mtli as many as 14,215 houses collapsed completely while 24,736 houses were damaged partially.

Ismail Rahu told The Lahore Times that at present tent cities, roadside tents, and in relief camps 13,000 persons were living. He said as many as 828 animals were killed in torrential rain floods and crops standing on 215,000 acres were damaged. Ismail Rahoo said 7,300 tents, 12,400 Tarpals, 58,600 anti-mosquito nets, and 14,200 ration bags were distributed among flood-affected people. Ration, mosquito nets, and tents were being provided to affected people present in tents. He added on various places flood-affected people were being given medicines by setting up medical camps.

