Nonfood graded colors & chemicals strictly prohibits in food

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed the snacks factory and confiscated 7,000kg of unwholesome food over violations while carrying out a raid under its Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik.

He said that the food safety team took action against the factory due to preparing snacks for children with loose colours and germs-infested spices. He said the food business operator also failed to ensure hygienic working environment and labelling rules defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

DG further said the raiding team had recovered a huge quantity of inferior quality of ghee tin containers from the spot, later discarded. Moreover, FBO was using substandard packaging material for packing purpose.

According to the PFA Act, the use of non-food graded colours and prohibited chemicals is strictly prohibited in the preparation of edibles products. The authority would take strict action against substandard food production units under the zero-tolerance policy, he added.

