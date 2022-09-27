KLEVV Unveils CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory

DELIVERING MESMERIZING PERFORMANCE & OPTIMAL STABILITY









HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 September 2022 –KLEVV, an emerging memory brand introduced by Essencore, is thrilled to unveil its latest extreme performance DDR5 overclocking/gaming memory, the CRAS XR5 RGB memory kit.Tailor-made to synergize well with the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors and Intel® Z690 chipset motherboards, the CRAS XR5 RGB memory brings leading-edge DDR5 technology and superior product design and engineering prowess of KLEVV to your desktop.Through laborious research & development, built with premium, strictly-sorted components, the CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 memory dishes out unparalleled data transfer speeds with supreme overclocking potential.Available in 32GB kits (16GBx2, dual channel pack), users can choose from either 6000MT/s or 6200MT/s speed options, depending on their preference. The CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 memory delivers unrivaled performance, designed to empower overclockers, PC enthusiasts, gamers, and professional content creators.Built-in PMIC, On-die ECC, & 10-layer PCB board for better power management, stability, & integrity, the new CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 memory modules are QVL tested and compatible with any mainstream motherboard in the market. Furthermore, support for Intel® XMP (Extreme Memory Profile) 3.0 technology provides hassle-less one-click overclocking/optimization capability.Incorporating the design elements of KLEVV’s signature CARS XR series recognized by Red Dot Award, the CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 memory is built with an uniqle circular light diffuser bar, and an elegant white aluminum heatsink for a refreshed look. The refined design asserts unmatched visual flair in any build.Compatible with the RGB control softwares of major motherboard and gaming peripheral brands, the CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 memory allows users full reign over limitless RGB effects for a truly immersive experience.Precisely-tuned reliability, attentive component selection, and intelligent design elements focused on performance and durability make the CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 memory virtually indestructible.Additionally, a peace of mind limited lifetime warranty gives users a second layer of protection, to ensure the new memory can work well with their system throughout its lifespan and complement possible future upgrades.The CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 memory is expected to hit shelves in the fourth quarter of 2022 KLEVV products are distributed by Integral Memory plc in the United Kingdom/ France/ Spain/ Germany. Consumers may visit Amazon sites for online purchase.KLEVV CRAS XR5 RGB webpage:KLEVV CRAS XR5 RGB video:Hashtag: #KLEVV

ABOUT ESSENCORE

Established in 2014, Essencore Limitedaims to become the world’s top vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. The company started with one goal: to “Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution”. The business strategies of Essencore is to adopt the newest technologies to differentiate themselves from competitors, deliver dedicated Memory products, and offer various product portfolios for customer’s competition readiness. For more information, please visit www.essencore.com.



ABOUT KLEVV

KLEVV, is a premium brand of Essencore, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVV range focused on superior gaming memory modules and solid state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality, and all products are engineered for enthusiasts who are pursuing the best things in life. KLEVV memory/SSD have been recognized by Germany’s Red Dot Design Award for its innovative product design in 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2022. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com

