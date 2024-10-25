The 2024 Beijing Chaoyang International Light Festival Opens

New process functionality native to controllers, cyber-secured architectures, and improved system availability and workflows unlocks value and reduces overall costs at all phases of the plant lifecycle for hybrid and continuous process industries
MILWAUKEE, U.S. – Media OutReach – 13 October
2020 – Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK)
today released the PlantPAx® 5.0 distributed
control system (DCS). This latest DCS version from Rockwell Automation helps
industrial producers positively impact the lifecycle of their plant operations
with plant-wide and scalable systems to drive digital transformation and
operational excellence.
New
system capabilities help digitally transform operations by introducing process
functionality native to the controller, improving the availability of system
assets driving compliance in regulated industries, while enabling the adoption
of analytics at all levels of the enterprise. Intuitive workflows and the use
of industry-leading cybersecurity standards will help teams design, deploy, and
support a DCS infrastructure which reduces time-to-market and helps plants
realize profit at a faster rate.
“We’re excited to bring PlantPAx DCS 5.0 to our
customers,” said Jim Winter, Global Process Director, Rockwell Automation. “New
system features are step changes in helping our customers lower the overall
costs to design and commission. The functionality improves the overall effort
to integrate the process control layer to the enterprise. By reducing the
lifecycle cost of the system and lowering operational risks, we are continuing
to find innovative ways to bring more value to end users.”
Process
end users desire a system that offers the benefits of a modern experience
without the burdens that come with a traditional DCS. The new 5.0 release
innovates the modern DCS in the following areas:
o
This
release introduces new process controllers and extends the Logix family with
cutting-edge processing power and capacity to reduce the complexity of PlantPAx
architectures. This footprint reduction reduces total cost of ownership of the
system throughout the lifecycle.
o
With
native process instructions embedded in the controller firmware, project teams
can adopt approaches to control strategies that drive consistency for
individual projects or multi-site deployments. Consistency simplifies the
lifecycle management of deployed systems as teams modernize their automation
infrastructure. Consistency lowers total cost of ownership (TCO).
o
PlantPAx
5.0 provides improved design and operational user experiences. Development
teams will realize savings in the configuration of instrumentation, alarms and
diagnostic system elements. Operators will have the extended ability to view
underlying control logic in a safe and secured manner. Maintenance will have
controlled view access for troubleshooting.
- TÜV-Certified
for Cybersecurity
o
To
operate at peak performance and minimize cybersecurity threats, PlantPAx 5.0
system architectures are TÜV certified to the international standard ISA-99/IEC
62443-3-3 which provides guidance on the implementation of an electronically
secured system.
o
Process
end users recognize the value of analytics as an essential strategy to realize
profit in their process operations. The PlantPAx 5.0 release has purpose-built
frameworks that easily connect live and historical data from the DCS into
reporting and analytical tools.
o
Enables
extended experiences, such as Augmented Reality, using workflows aligned with
process strategies controlling plant operations.
o
Allows
extensible scalable analytic packages leveraging predictive and prescriptive
models for process applications such as soft sensors, anomaly detection, or
model predictive control.
As
producers continue their digital transformation journey, the advances from this
system release will help them unlock value and reduce overall costs at all
phases of the plant lifecycle. For more information about PlantPAx DCS 5.0,
please visit rok.auto/plantpax.
