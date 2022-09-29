Brookside Energy kicks off phase-two drilling program in SWISH AOI

PERTH, WA – News Direct – 29 September 2022 – Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) managing director David Prentice speaks with Andrew Scott about securing a rig for the Wolf Pack Well. This is a vital precursor to starting the Phase Two development drilling program in the SWISH Area of Interest in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin. “Latshaw provided us with the great people and equipment for the drilling of our very first operated well in SWISH – our wonderfully successful Jewell Well,” says Prentice.