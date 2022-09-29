Taiwan famous TV show “Someday or One Day” Shooting Locations spark tourism discussions in Singapore, Tainan City Bureau of Tourism prepares for the recovery of Tourism in Tainan
TAINAN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 29 September 2022 – At the end of 2019, the Taiwanese TV series “Someday or One Day” was broadcasted in various Asian countries and it created a viral wave for Tainan in the 1990s. There was a lot of discussion amongst the fans when the Series was being filmed in Tainan, and with the upcoming remake, the Tainan City Bureau of Tourism used the historical and cultural attractions of the Series to create advertisements in South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia to prepare for the recovery of tourism in Tainan.