1,350 litres of contaminated milk discarded in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its operation against adulterated milk in the provincial metropolis and disposed of 1,350 litres of impure milk.

On the tipoff vigilance cell, the dairy safety team (DST) under the supervision of PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik placed a screening picket on Manga Mandi Bypass and caught a milk carrier vehicle loaded with hundreds of litres of milk.

He said that PFA’s dairy team has taken milk samples for screening tests on the spot and taken action against the milk carrier vehicle (H 4259) due to found results not up to the mark. He said that the regulatory body disposed of 1,350 litres of milk after finding contamination of powder in the milk.

The director general said that the use of tainted milk poses a threat to users’ health and causes stomach and intestines diseases. He has requested people to support PFA for eliminating the adulteration mafia.

The PFA will provide a free milk checking facility at the doorsteps of people to ensure the provision of standard milk, he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION