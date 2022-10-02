World Heart Day: Speakers ask to avoid risks of unhealthy diet, tobacco, alcohol

World Heart Day
Published: October 2, 2022

HYDERABAD: To mark the World Heart Day, Red Cresent Institute of Cardiology, Bilawal Medical College, Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences  Jamshoro arranged a “Public Awareness Walk” followed by a Seminar  at Red Crescent Institute of Cardiology Latifabad.

 Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that World Heart Day is a campaign established to extent alertness about the health of heart among common people all through the world. This initiative was founded in the year 2000 to inform people to take care of their heart. A huge percentage of common public in the society is suffering from the heart diseases like stroke, heart attack and heart failure and the heart problems are the leading causes of death in the world.  

He added that according to the World Heart Federation, at least 80% of the premature deaths caused by Heart diseases can be protected by controlling four main risk factors such as unhealthy diet, tobacco use, lack of physical activity and use of alcohol.

Incharge Department of Cardiology Bilawal Medical College Dr Gul Hassan Brohi expressed that this day is commemorated to promote different preventative steps and changes in lifestyle to avoid any cardiovascular diseases, like heart attack, stroke, heart failure and any other condition related to the same. On average, more than 17 million people die from heart related illnesses every year.

Prof. Feroz Memon delivered a presentation on Ischemic Heart Disease and it’s burden, Prof. Khalida Soomro briefed regarding Gender Based Prevention of Ischemic Heart Disease and Prof. M Ishaque Khan highlighted the significance of World Heart Day.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Be first to comment

Leave a Reply