World Heart Day: Speakers ask to avoid risks of unhealthy diet, tobacco, alcohol

Malware

and ransomware attack rates in developing markets were 1.6 times higher than

the regional average

and ransomware attack rates in developing markets were 1.6 times higher than the regional average

financial hubs, Singapore and Hong Kong, struggled with drive-by download attack

volumes that were three times higher than the regional and global average

SINGAPORE

16 June 2020 – Microsoft

today unveiled Asia Pacific findings from the latest edition of its Security Endpoint

Threat Report 2019,

an annual research aimed at identifying cyber threats and building cyber resilience

across the region.

Findings were derived from an analysis of

diverse Microsoft data sources, including 8 trillion threat signals received

and analyzed by Microsoft every day, covering a 12-month period, from January

to December 2019.

The

research revealed significant differences in the exposure to cyberthreats

between developed and developing countries[1], with developing countries continuing to remain vulnerable to

threats despite the overall decrease in encounter rates across the region.

“As

security defenses evolve and attackers rely on new techniques, Microsoft’s

unique access to billions of threat signals every day enables us to gather data

and insights to inform our response to cyberattacks,” said Mary Jo Schrade,

Assistant General Counsel, Microsoft Digital Crimes Unit, Microsoft Asia.

“The

Microsoft Security Endpoint Threat report aims to create a better understanding

of the evolving threat landscape and help organizations improve their

cybersecurity posture by mitigating the effects of increasingly sophisticated

attacks.”

Malware

and ransomware remain key cybersecurity challenges in developing markets

Asia

Pacific continued to experience a higher-than-average encounter rate for

malware and ransomware attacks – 1.6 and 1.7 times higher respectively than the

rest of the world. This is despite a 23 and 29 percent overall decline across

these two threat vectors when compared to the 2018 findings.

The

research revealed that developing countries, including Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India,

and Vietnam, were most vulnerable to malware and ransomware threats in 2019.

“Often,

high malware encounters correlate with both piracy rates and overall cyber

hygiene, that includes regular patching and updating of software. Countries that have higher piracy rates and

lower cyber hygiene tend to be more severely impacted by cyberthreats. Patching,

using legitimate software, and keeping it updated can decrease the likelihood

of malware and ransomware infections,” explained Schrade.

The

research identified that countries with lower piracy rates and stronger cyber

hygiene practices have witnessed a significant decline in attacks. Specifically, malware

and ransomware threat encounter rates in Japan, New Zealand, and Australia, were

three to six times lower than the regional average.

Despite

the low threat encounters observed in developed countries, Schrade encouraged all

businesses to remain vigilant. “Cybercriminals do not stand still. We are witnessing

attackers pivoting away from conventional methods, and shifting towards customized

campaigns, targeted at specific geographies, industries, and businesses. By

relying on cloud technology and developing a comprehensive cyber resilience

strategy, organizations can effectively bolster their cybersecurity strategies.”

Cryptocurrency

mining on the rise in developing markets

India,

Indonesia, and Sri Lanka recorded the highest cryptocurrency mining encounters in

Asia last year. During such attacks,

victims’ computers are infected with cryptocurrency mining malware, allowing

criminals to leverage the computing power of their computers without their

knowledge.

On

the declining encounter rate recorded in countries such as Hong Kong, Japan and

Singapore, Schrade elaborated, “Cybercriminals are usually incentivized by

quick financial gains. We believe that the recent fluctuations in the value of

cryptocurrency and the increased time required to generate it, has perhaps led

to them focusing on other forms of cybercrime.”

Drive-by

download attack volume reaches parity with global average but continue to

challenge regional business and financial hubs

The Drive-by

download attack volume[2] in Asia Pacific has

converged with the rest of the world at 0.08, following a 27 percent decline

from 2018.

These

attacks involve downloading malicious code onto an unsuspecting user’s computer

when they visit a website or fill up a form. The malicious code that is

downloaded is then used by an attacker to steal passwords or financial

information.

Despite

the general decline in drive-by download attacks across the region, the study

found that regional business hubs, Singapore and Hong Kong, recorded the

highest attack volume in 2019, over 3 times the regional and global average.

“We

usually see cybercriminals launch such attacks to steal financial information or

intellectual property. This is a likely reason why regional financial hubs

recorded the highest volume of such threats. The high attack volume in these

markets may not necessarily translate into a high infection rate, perhaps due

to their good cyber hygiene practices and use of genuine software,” explained

Schrade.

Cybersecurity

in the age of COVID-19

With

the turn of the new year, COVID-19 has changed the landscape and remains the

top-of-mind concern for individuals, organizations, and governments around the

world.

Since

the outbreak, Microsoft Intelligence Protection team’s data has shown that every

country in the world has seen at least one COVID-19 themed attack, and the

volume of successful attacks in outbreak-hit countries seems to be increasing,

as fear and the desire for information grows.

Of

the millions of targeted phishing messages seen globally each day, roughly

60,000 include COVID-19 related malicious attachments or malicious URLs. Attackers

are impersonating established entities like the World Health Organization

(WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Department of

Health to get into inboxes.

Schrade

further explained, “According to our data, we found that COVID-19 themed threats are mostly rethreads of existing

attacks that have been slightly altered to tie to the pandemic. This

means that attackers have been pivoting their existing infrastructure, like

ransomware, phishing, and other malware delivery tools, to include COVID-19

keywords, to capitalize on people’s fear. Once users click on these malicious

links, attackers can infiltrate networks, steal information and monetize their

attacks.”

Businesses

and individuals have a crucial role to play in navigating cyberspace securely and

are encouraged to take the following steps:

Guidance for businesses:

Have strong tools to

safeguard employees and infrastructure. This means looking into multi-layered defense

systems and turning on multi-factor authentication (MFA) as employees work from

home. Additionally, enable endpoint protection and protect against shadow IT

and unsanctioned app usage with solutions like Microsoft Cloud App Security

Ensure employee

guidelines are communicated clearly to employees. This includes information on how

to identify phishing attempts, distinguishing between official communications

and suspicious messages that violate company policy, and where these can be

reported internally

application for audio/video calling and file sharing that ensures end-to-end

encryption

Guidance for individuals:

Update

all devices with the latest security updates and use an antivirus or

anti-malware service. For Windows 10 devices, Microsoft Defender Antivirus is a

free built-in service enabled through settings

alert to links and attachments, especially from unknown senders

multi-factor authentication (MFA) on all accounts. Now, most online services

provide a way to use your mobile device or other methods to protect your

accounts in this way

educated on how to recognize phishing attempts and report suspected encounters,

including watching out for spelling and bad grammar, and suspicious links and

attachments from people you do not know

For more information on the findings

https://www.microsoft.com/secur ityinsights

[1] The research covered a total of 15 markets, including developing markets

China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and

Vietnam; and developed markets Taiwan, Singapore, New Zealand, Korea, Japan,

Markets were categorized with reference to International Monetary Fund's World Economic Database, October 2018.

volume of drive-by download pages detected for every 1,000 pages indexed by

Bing

