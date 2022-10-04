All Treats No Tricks — Sweep Up Huge Savings On iShopChangi’s Sitewide Sales this October in Singapore

Published: October 4, 2022

iShopChangi celebrates October with a myriad of exciting deals to indulge in. Expect up to 20% off in sitewide discounts, on top of category deals up to 18% off, plus close to 80% off on brands like Mayer. Be bowled over by a continuous stream of amazing offers all month long.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 October 2022 – From 1 – 31 October 2022, Be Bowled Over on iShopChangi with exciting sitewide offerings for both travellers and non-travellers alike. From beauty products to electronics to household appliances, enjoy unparalleled deals ranging from exclusive merchandise releases to discounts of close to 80% off.

