Melco Style Presents “SANRIO CHARACTERS STUDIO CITY CARNIVAL” – Explore a SANRIO World of Unlimited Love and Cuteness
MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 March 2024 – Get ready to step into a joyous world of SANRIO CHARACTERS at Studio City with the “SANRIO CHARACTERS STUDIO CITY CARNIVAL” campaign launching on March 29. Guests will have the opportunity to embark on a SANRIO journey with their favorite characters including HELLO KITTY, MY MELODY, KUROMI, CINNAMOROLL, GUDETAMA, POMPOMPURIN, BAD BADTZ-MARU, KEROKEROKEROPPI, and LITTLE TWIN STARS.