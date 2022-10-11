Mondelēz International Appoints Hemant Rupani as President for Southeast Asia Business Unit

Hemant Rupani, President for SEA Business Unit, Mondelēz International





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 October 2022 – Mondelēz International, the maker of iconic brands including Cadbury Dairy Milk, Oreo, Ritz and Toblerone today announced the appointment of Hemant Rupani as President for its Southeast Asia (SEA) Business Unit. Previously the Managing Director of Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam, Hemant replaces Glenn Caton who has moved to another position in the company’s global operations.In his new role, Hemant will be responsible for the SEA cluster of markets including the Exports business in the broader Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region, leading growth and end-to-end business.Speaking about his appointment, Hemant said, “The SEA business has been on an accelerated growth path driven by increasing consumption, digital penetration, talented population, and cultural diversity in the region.“We have built a reign as category leaders across segments with our portfolio of iconic global brands and local jewels. Combining our solid team, local-first strategy, and robust investments, we are in a strong position to lead the future of snacking and drive sustainable growth forward.”Mondelēz International commands a long-standing heritage in SEA. The region also houses ten manufacturing facilities and two technical centres that support its world-class supply chain capabilities and product innovation.Early this year, Mondelēz International invested US$23 million to expand its OREO production line in Cikarang, Indonesia, which also uses the latest technologies in reducing energy, water and carbon emissions. The company has also integrated solar panel rooftops on two of its manufacturing plants in Malaysia, including the Cadbury chocolate production factory which has a 48-year-old heritage locally.Hemant’s appointment comes at a critical time as Southeast Asian consumers are rapidly evolving amidst the economic recovery. He added, “Over the years, we have learned to adapt in making the business more agile, resilient, and competitive. Digitalization will play an increasing role to help us speed up innovation, strengthen proximity to consumers, and spearhead progress towards creating snacks the right way for both people and the planet to love.”Hemant is an accomplished leader with over 20 years of experience working in India, US and Vietnam covering various industries including food and beverage (F&B), telecommunications, and consulting. Throughout his career journey, Hemant has enabled multiple business turnarounds, driven operational excellence, and built high-impact teams. Prior to joining Mondelēz International in 2016, he worked with several leading organisations including PepsiCo, Vodafone, Britannia, and Infosys Technologies.Hashtag: #MondelēzInternational

About Mondelēz International (SEA)

Mondelēz International (SEA) is part of the Mondelēz International group of companies which empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world, with a strong presence in Southeast Asia. With 2021 net revenues of approximately USD29 billion, Mondelēz International is a member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.



Mondelēz International is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, Cadbury Zip chocolate wafer, Cadbury 5 Star chocolate, Toblerone chocolate, OREO cookies, Chipsmore cookies, Jacob’s biscuits, Tiger biscuits, Philadelphia cheese, Kraft-Dairylea cheese, Chachos chips, Chipster chips, Twisties snacks and many more. We have been part of SEA for more than 70 years, with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Our 7,000+ colleagues work across our ten manufacturing locations, two research and development technical centers and our sales and marketing network to create products that people can truly love and feel good about. From wholesome treats to indulgent bites, consumers can enjoy the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way.



