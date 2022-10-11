PFA stops production of four food points, imposes fine on seven eateries

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of four food points and imposed hefty fines on seven eateries besides serving warning notices to eight others during the inspection of the food court at Makkah Shopping Mall in Johar Town.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the purpose of the food court’s inspection was ensuring the provision of safe, healthy and quality food for the visitors as well as to give awareness to food business operators regarding PFA Act.

He said the provincial food regulatory body took action against food outlets due to the use of substandard oil and dirty vessels, the presence of expired food, poor storage system and stinky environment.

According to the PFA law, a punishment process has been started to make the food industry of the province undergo the reform process, he said.

The quality of restaurants will be exposed to the public after implementing the star rating program in Punjab, he said and added that it would help people to determine the quality of food before visiting any restaurant.

Mudassar said that food safety teams have been working round the clock to provide quality food to the people in Punjab. He further said the utmost priority of the authority is to ensure the implementation of PFA law at any cost.

