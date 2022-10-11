Zong Launches Digital Trainee Executive Program

ISLAMABAD: Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading mobile telecommunications network, has successfully recruited the crème de le crème of the industry through its 2022 Digital Trainee Executive (DTE) Program. Pursuing its legacy of providing employment opportunities to fresh graduates through its Graduate Trainee Programs, Zong 4G has on boarded 30 fresh graduates from across Pakistan who have joined the company as executives on track towards becoming Zong 4G’s Future Leaders.

The Digital Trainee Executives were on boarded after a rigorous recruitment process involving online assessment tests, panel interviews, and Digital Assessment Centers. Being the most preferred employer in the telecom industry, the company received over 13,000 applications from the top universities of the country for various realms for the realization of the vision of Digital Pakistan.

Zong 4G’s DTE Program is a fast-track development program combining on-the-job training with personal as well as group coaching to build up future leaders equipped with strong business acumen and relevant leadership and functional competencies.​​The program adheres to provide Trainees with a real immersive learning experience to equip them with a holistic view of the digital business, as well as an understanding of the relationships between different functions of the organization.

As Pakistan’s fastest-growing digital organization, Zong 4G has been nurturing the leaders of the future and providing them opportunities to thrive, innovate and lead in the digital arena. Zong is an equal opportunity employer, and the fastest growing digital organization in Pakistan, leading the helm when it comes to shaping a future that encompasses digital transformation. Being an inclusive company, a diverse set of fresh graduates – especially women were recruited mostly in technical departments.

More in more, the program will enable the DTE’s to gain an in-depth exposure of tech including Information Technology, IT Infrastructure, and Software Engineering, to Information Security, Big Data, and Data Analytics, which will stretch and challenge, as well as build their technical expertise.

Commenting on the program, the spokesperson of Zong 4G said, “Zong is nurturing the future digital leaders of the country. In line with Zong’s ambitions of creating Digital Pakistan, we designed our Digital Trainee Program to select & develop the top talent to satisfy the growing dependency on analytics and the digital sphere. We empower them to lead digital innovation to realize their dreams. Our investment in their personal development with cutting-edge training, both on the job and in the virtual classrooms, will enable their professional development to accelerate their career and progression.”

To welcome the DTE’s a meet and greet session along with a comprehensive orientation, including a detailed overview of the company’s business and products, was organized. The sessions facilitated by the industry experts provided insights as well as helped develop their performance expectations. Moreover, through a structured development framework and mentorship, they will be assisting their respective teams in the execution of digital transformation and strategic projects, alongside other pertinent tasks.

Being the leading customer and talent-centric organization, Zong 4G energizes and engages with its people. The company appreciates the talent, energy &innovative mindset of this young workforce & has been relentlessly focused on providing enriching careers and long-term growth opportunities in a fair and collaborative work environment. The DTE program aims at equipping fresh talent with the required skills and expertise to ace Pakistan’s upcoming digital revolution, evolving them into ‘future-ready’ professionals set to excel.

Let’s empower the future leaders of digital transformation!

