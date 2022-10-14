TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on Tiktok with Top Influencers in Pakistan

TECNO, an innovative smartphone brand, has initiated a fun campaign on Tiktok with the hashtag #ColorChangingMobile. The latest TECNO Camon 19 Pro Mondrian edition features polychromatic isomer technology which changes its colors while exposed to sunlight creating a vivid light-chasing experience.

Many of the famous Tiktok Influencers like Areeka Haq, Haris Ali, Aiman Zaman, and Minahil Malik have taken the challenge and posted interesting videos on their platform. The Influencers are grooving in the chic costumes designed by the famous brand BTW in collaboration with TECNO to show off their transformation in a trendy style.

The widely accepted Camon 19 Pro Mondrian edition became the center of attention upon entering the market as the first color-changing phone in Pakistan. The hashtag #ColorChangingMobile was also rolling over social media since the launch of the phone and made the top trend over Tiktok.

Kelvin Zeng, the CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan was overjoyed on this occasion and said:

“TikTok is widely used amongst millennials. However, TECNO with its customized product ideas has always tried to develop a connection with them. This alliance of technology fusion with BTW is yet another effort to engage the youth and provide them with the best quality products.”

TECNO has a history of creating trends and collaborating on TikTok to engage its fans. #ColorChangingMobile has proved, yet again to be a successor of #ShowYourSpark and previous campaigns like #SparkTheSpeed, #TECNOSpark4more, #CamonShow, and more. So, wait no longer, upload your video to be a part of this fancy campaign!

The trendy platform Tiktok has always been a source of great entertainment for youngsters. If you want to have the stylish fusion costume made by the collaboration of TECNO Mobile and BTW, then follow the transformation video and upload it on your Tiktok with #ColorChangingMobile. As the campaign unfolds, incredible surprises await participants and fans.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION