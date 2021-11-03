Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2021 concludes drawing 110,000 views

Premier venture capital event attracts 2,500+ online and offline participants and facilitates 300+ deal flow

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 November 2021 – Cyberport’s premier annual venture capital event, the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum (CVCF), ended on a high note today. Presented for the first time in a brand-new hybrid format of online and offline engagement, the two-day CVCF main forum gathered a host of global venture capital experts, investors, innovation and technology enterprises and Cyberport start-ups. Together with the spotlight events, including Cyberport FinTech InnoCon 2021, Edventures Global Business Acceleration Summit and the world-renowned venture event Silicon Dragon Online 2021 held during CVCF, the affair attracted more than 2,500 participants. Since its launch on 20 October, CVCF’s interactive online platform has recorded a total of around 110,000 page views.

The one-on-one meetings arranged by CVCF for investors and start-ups received all-round enthusiastic feedback. More than 300 meetings were arranged to facilitate deal flow.

Dr. George Lam, Chairman of Cyberport, said, “With the successful conclusion of this year’s CVCF, I would like to thank the over 100 distinguished speakers for sharing their insights and practical tactics with no reservation. I believe the participating investors and start-ups have gained a much deeper comprehension of the future developments of venture capital and the dynamics of the fundraising marketplace. I am also pleased to see investors and start-ups being enabled to exchange and explore future opportunities for win-win collaboration, with a sizable number of fundraising matching meetings successfully held at the event. Cyberport will continue to promote and facilitate the connection of start-ups with investors in hopes to expand their business network and turn the fruits of their innovations into business opportunities.”

The start-up workshop held on the second morning of the main forum assembled professional investors to share with start-ups their practical skills on topics such as positioning in an ever-changing environment, strategies for retaining talents, getting the best out of your angel investors and mentors, and intellectual property strategies in the digital age.

Among the spotlight events this year was the Edventures Global Business Acceleration Summit (Edventures GBA Summit), organised jointly by Cyberport and Esperanza. Founder of Esperanza John Tsang commented, “Themed ‘Think Big with EdTech, From Quick Fix to Driver of Change’, the Edventures GBA Summit this year explored how education technology (EdTech) has transformed from an auxiliary tool for remote learning during the COVID pandemic into an innovative instrument that drives learning in the 21st century.”

EdTech experts from mainland China, United States, Finland, Israel and Hong Kong deliberated on a huge variety of topics. These included the trends, development and opportunities of the global application of EdTech, how to cross the digital divide chasm, the transformation of new models of workforce development in the digital age, different funding models for EdTech ventures, validating efficacy and learning outcomes, and fostering cross-sector and cross-border partnerships. The topic on developing Hong Kong as an education innovation hub in the Greater Bay Area was also discussed, with a report on this fascinating area to be published by Esperanza in the first quarter of 2022.

Peter Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberport said, “The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation within society, driving the development of EdTech and its adoption by the general public. These developments have prompted us to reimagine our models of education and talent cultivation in the 21st century. Cyberport’s EdTech community continues to grow and now consists of more than 140 EdTech start-ups who are thriving under the various support programs provided by Cyberport. I am keen to see more talented entrepreneurs join Cyberport in the future to inject new impetus into the Hong Kong growing EdTech ecosystem.”

Another highlight of CVCF was the final presentation of the “Edventures Global Business Acceleration Fellowship” in which 12 promising EdTech start-ups from Israel, Canada, India, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States and Hong Kong presented their innovative solutions for early childhood education and special education, K12 learning programmes, higher education, career development, and lifelong learning. The Global EdTech Startups Awards (GES Award) China Final was also held during CVCF, with four of the six finalists coming from the Cyberport community. They were AESIR, Find Solution AI, Connect AR and Big Bang Academy. Find Solution AI won the China Final and will enter the global contest on behalf of the China region, while Big Bang Academy was the first runner up.

To provide start-ups with an all-round platform to explore venture opportunities, more than 100 online booths will be featured until mid-November as part of CVCF and its series of spotlight events. Through this platform, start-ups can showcase their innovative technology solutions, participate in investor matching and put forward project pitches.

