Chairperson TEVTA announces fee waiver for students of flood-hit areas

LAHORE: The chairperson Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar while presiding over the 71st Board meeting announced that TEVTA will not collect fees from the students belonging to flood-hit areas.

The meeting was held on Tuesday and was attended by board members including Rehan Nasim Bharera, Saadat Ejaz, Prof Abid Sherwani, Andleeb Abbas, Sumera Ahmad, Asma Umer, Additional Secretary Rizwan Qadeer, Senior Director General TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and COO Zaheer Abbas.

The meeting decided that students of DG Khan and Rajanpur will not pay the fee as these areas were worse hit by floods.

Chairperson Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar said that TEVTA understands the problems being faced by the students living in flood-hit areas so the decision will benefit and help them to continue their education.

The members also approved the budget estimates for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 and development schemes recommended by the TEVTA Development Working Party.

The meeting also confirmed the minutes of meetings of the 70th meeting of the Board and 14th Emergent meeting and discussed all the decisions taken in the last meetings.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION