ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages TuSimple Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important October 31 Deadline in Securities Class Action – TSP

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 December 2020 – Kerry Logistics

Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’; Stock Code 0636.HK) is the proud

recipient of the Corporate Green Governance Award – Corporate Leadership at the

Hong Kong Green Awards 2020 (the ‘Awards’), recognised for its excellent

commitment and outstanding execution in the area of green governance policies

and implementation.

Inaugurated

in 2010, the Awards are organised and presented annually by the Green Council

to acknowledge companies with exceptional performance and achievements in green

procurement, green management, environmental, health and safety management and

green governance. It also aims at encouraging companies to increase their environmental

considerations and responsibility, and to drive better environmental

performance.

William Ma, Group Managing

Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “We are very happy to receive

recognition for our commitment and efforts to incorporate green initiatives and

practices into our governance and operations. With environmental management now

becoming an essential and pressing issue, we are eager to fulfil our role as a

socially and environmentally responsible corporate citizen, to create value for

our shareholders while contributing to a sustainable future.”

Kerry Logistics Network is dedicated to making its

operations greener by managing its emissions, optimising the use of resources

and protecting the natural environment and ecosystems that we rely on. Guided

by its environmental policy, Kerry Logistics Network endeavours to minimise its

environmental footprint by reducing air and GHG emissions, optimising waste

management and managing discharges to land and water.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based,

global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest

coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from

integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail

and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce,

last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries,

Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s

emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in

international gateways and local expertise span across China, India, Southeast

Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue

of over HK$40 billion in 2019 and is the largest international logistics

company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About Hong Kong Green Awards

The Hong Kong Green

Awards was first organised and staged by the Green Council in 2010 with the

goal of formally identifying and recognising companies with exceptional

performance on green purchasing and/or green management. It is an extraordinary

internal audit tool for enterprises to inspect the environmental performance.

By participating in the awards, companies can re-examine the compliance of

various procedures in their daily operations with environmental requirements.

Having more stringent evaluation criteria than the law regulatory requirements,

corporates can further establish and improve the environmental management

system.