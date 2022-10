Get Ready! The First Light Art Show of 2022, TAITUNG LIGHT FESTIVAL, Illuminates East Taiwan in Zhiben’s Hot Springs

TAITUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 21 October 2022 – The Taitung County Government is holding the 2022 Taitung Light Festival at the century-old Zhiben hot spring area. From October 15, until November 13, using the most futuristic light, shadows and sound equipment, the public can experience the brand-new hot spring tourism and art show.