Alphacelle Introduces Integrated Stem Cell Solutions Amidst Rising Degenerative Diseases Amongst Malaysians
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 2 November 2022 – The total Malaysian elderly population is estimated at 2.4 million or 7.5% of the total Malaysian population. According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), ages 60 and above are increasing yearly and Malaysia is set to become a nation of the elderly by 2030, with citizens over 60 reaching 15.3% of the total population. This means 1 out of every 6 people will be over 60 years of age in 8 years’ time.