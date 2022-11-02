DHL Express demonstrates highest security standards with 100th TAPA “A” certification in Asia Pacific
- The West Hanoi Service Center is the 100th facility in the region (excluding China) to receive the TAPA Facility Security Requirements (FSR) certification – class ‘A’
- The TAPA class ‘A’ certification is the highest level of security standard – indicating DHL Express’s commitment to security excellence
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 November 2022 – DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider and the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) today officiated the company’s 100th TAPA FSR Class ‘A’ certified site – the highest level of TAPA certification – for DHL Express in Asia Pacific (excluding China). The 100th site was DHL Express’ newly inaugurated EUR2 million-West Hanoi Service Center, in Vietnam.