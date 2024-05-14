Vietnamese coffee on the rise
· Global coffee supply in crisis due to climate change
· Vietnam coffee makes its mark with Trung Nguyen Legend
COFFEE’S GLOBAL CRISIS
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 May 2024 – A study published by HSBC (1) in October 2023 forecast that by 2050, the number of regions suitable for coffee cultivation could decrease by up to 50 per cent due to climate change. As scientists search for solutions for preserving coffee plants, farmers face another crisis: the deterioration of seed sources, soil quality, and a significant drop in coffee prices.
· Vietnam coffee makes its mark with Trung Nguyen Legend
COFFEE’S GLOBAL CRISIS
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 May 2024 – A study published by HSBC (1) in October 2023 forecast that by 2050, the number of regions suitable for coffee cultivation could decrease by up to 50 per cent due to climate change. As scientists search for solutions for preserving coffee plants, farmers face another crisis: the deterioration of seed sources, soil quality, and a significant drop in coffee prices.