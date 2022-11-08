Schneider Electric calls to embrace digitization to accelerate sustainability and efficiency

Published: November 8, 2022

  • Schneider Electric’s Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2022 addresses the energy and climate challenges and sets out its approach and solutions in response
  • Schneider Electric’s active partnership with Hang Lung Properties and Ernst & Young, to help them make a positive impact on sustainable development
  • The company empowers corporates to achieve net zero carbon goals with its enhanced digital solutions – EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub and EcoStruxure™ for Retail Integrated Management Platform

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 November 2022 – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today kicked off its Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2022 with a passionate call to accelerate digitalization for a more sustainable and efficient future, addressing the energy and climate challenges and setting out its approach and solutions in response.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.