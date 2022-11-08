Schneider Electric calls to embrace digitization to accelerate sustainability and efficiency
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 November 2022 – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today kicked off its Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2022 with a passionate call to accelerate digitalization for a more sustainable and efficient future, addressing the energy and climate challenges and setting out its approach and solutions in response.