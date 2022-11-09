Hong Kong Ming De Association had released the result of “Ten Outstanding University Students Selection 2022”

Awarded students appealed young people to make contributions to society
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 November 2022 – The result of the first “Ten Outstanding University Students Selection” held by the Hong Kong Ming De Association was released yesterday. Two of the awarded “Outstanding University Students”, Cheng Ka-ho from the HKUST and Leung Wing-kiu from the CUHK shared their experience and appealed to other university students to be kind and keep enriching their knowledge, hence make good use of their abilities to benefit society.