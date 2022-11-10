CHIMEI to launch Ecologue™ bio-ABS products with ISCC PLUS approval in 2023

CHIMEI Corporation’s factory in Tainan, Taiwan, has obtained International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS for ABS, SAN, MS (SMMA), HBR, and SSBR products.
TAINAN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 10 November 2022 – A Taiwan-based performance materials company that designs and manufactures advanced polymer materials, synthetic rubbers, and specialty chemicals, CHIMEI Corporation is adding a range of International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS approved bioplastics to its newly released Ecologue™ sustainable materials portfolio.