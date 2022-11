Counting Down to Highly-Anticipated New Project: Tia Lee to Launch Her First-Ever “Goodbye Princess” Animation Series Tomorrow

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 November 2022 – Tia Lee, Asian fashion icon, pop singer, film and television actress, has posted a sensational countdown graphic series for three consecutive days since deleting all her IG photos on 6 Nov. The images revealed an ocean-blue visual featuring a girl who is sinking to the bottom of the sea.