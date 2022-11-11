Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Guangdong and the Shenzhen Qianhai Authority Announced the “2023 Shenzhen-Hong Kong Joint Talent Attraction Plan”
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 November 2022 – On November 6, 2022, The Shenzhen Talent Affairs Leading Group Office, the Shenzhen Qianhai Authority, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Guangdong, InvestHK, and the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China jointly held the 9th Shenzhen-Hong Kong (Qianhai) Talent Cooperation Annual Meeting and Shenzhen-Hong Kong joint “Talent Attraction” event.