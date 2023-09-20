OctaFX: August inflation data may give more power to the ringgit

Malaysia’s sharp decline in inflation is likely to stop: August figures will likely remain at 2.0%. Against the backdrop of monetary policy easing, this may support the ringgit. Kar Yong Ang, the OctaFX financial market analyst, shares his opinion.

Inflation in Malaysia slowed to 2.0% in July. Annual consumer inflation is expected to remain unchanged in August.



Due to economic growth and easing inflation, Malaysia’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the last meeting.



In the current economic conditions, USDMYR will decline towards 4.520 and possibly lower.



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 20 September 2023 – The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) will release monthly inflation data on 22 September. OctaFX experts suggest that August’s annual consumer inflation will likely remain at 2.0%.According to official data released last month, Malaysia’s annual inflation rate slowed to 2.0% in July from 2.4% in June. Lower inflation rates were recorded in Food and non-alcoholic beverages (4.4% in July from 4.7% in June) and Restaurants and hotels (5.0% in July from 5.4% in June). Overall, Malaysia’s inflation rate of 2.0% was lower than that of neighbouring regions, with July inflation in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Singapore standing at 3.1%, 4.7%, and 4.1%, respectively.The Central Bank of Malaysia is satisfied with the reduction in inflation and kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the last monetary policy meeting as economic growth and inflation continued to ease.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About OctaFX