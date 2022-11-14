The 7th Stroke Prevention Campaign by Beijing Tong Ren Tang
Better Public Health with Enhanced Awareness of StrokeHong Kong SAR – Media OutReach -14 November 2022 – World Stroke Day takes place on October 29th every year. For the seventh consecutive year, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. (“Beijing Tong Ren Tang”, or “TRTCM”) has held the “Peer Support for Stroke Prevention” campaign in Hong Kong. The campaign for this year has just successfully concluded. In raising awareness of stroke prevention, TRTCM held the first Hong Kong’s free tram ride day with the theme of “Stroke Awareness”. There are also live broadcast lectures that teach young people tips to have good health. They are also allowed to visit the stroke rehabilitation and the elderly centre where they can learn about Chinese traditional medicine treatment methods for stroke, and healthy diet for stroke prevention. We hope that every citizen is secured against the threat of stroke and can jointly work towards building a strong shield against it.
on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook