Cheng & Cheng Taxation Reveals How the Foreign-Sourced Income Exemption Regime Is a Radical Change to the Source Concept of Hong Kong’s Taxation System

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 23

September 2020 – Southco Asia Ltd., a

subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access

solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access

solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has expanded its successful E5 Cam Latch series, including an

extended housing version designed for increased panel thickness, a roller cam

option that compensates for inadequate gasket compression and a flush mounting

cup that provides sealing capability.

Extended Housing E5 Fixed Grip Cam Latch

Southco’s

extended housing E5 Fixed Grip Cam Latch accommodates panel and door

thicknesses up to 52mm. The extended housing E5 Fixed Grip Cam Latch delivers

light compression, and is ideal for applications where energy efficiency is a

key design consideration, such as enclosures with thermal insulation used in

the commercial HVAC industry.

Southco’s E5

Cam Latch series is now available with a plastic roller-style cam that reduces

operational force and provides light compression for simple enclosure

applications. Providing secure cam engagement and up to 2mm of light-duty

compression, the Roller Cam eliminates vibration and rattling during operation.

The cam roller rotates smoothly onto the frame when the user operates the

latch, minimizing the frictional force that traditionally occurs when using a

flat cam, which can make a door more difficult to open or close.

Available with

an optional keeper that constrains the roller to the flat surface of the

enclosure frame, the Roller Cam delivers robust, scratch-free engagement and

protects decorated or coated finishes. The Roller Cam offers an economic,

secure solution for overcoming inadequate gasket compression with low operating

efforts and is compatible with our E5 Cam Latches as well as other Southco

product series including H3 Swinghandle Cam Latches, E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latches, M1

Compression Latches and 92 T-

& L-Handle Style Cam Latches.

Southco has

also released a Flush Cup accessory that can be combined with any of Southco’s

E5 Cam Latches or E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latches to

meet NEMA 4 and IP65 requirements for water and

dust protection. The Flush

Cup allows the latch to be mounted flush to the panel by recessing the mounting

point, and is available with stud or through-hole mounting styles, offering

design flexibility to best fit the requirements of the application.

“The E5 Cam Latch series delivers affordable

simplicity by offering quick access with just a quarter turn, and offers

flexibility of modular design for numerous actuation and dimensional options,”

said Commercial Product Manager Todd Schwanger. “These new product releases

offer reliable performance for a variety of applications where light

compression and sealing is required, including HVAC and industrial enclosures.”

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of

engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and

ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in

product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most

recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access

solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in

transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and

more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a

dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium

access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.





Southco Asia Limited

2401-2406, Tower 2, Ever Gain Plaza

88 Container Port Road, Kwai Chung

Hong Kong