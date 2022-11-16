40 of the most outstanding wineries committed worldwide for a more sustainable industry highlighted by the Robert Parker Green Emblem

Published: November 16, 2022

In 2022, the Robert Parker Wine Advocate experts reviewers have selected no less than 16 inspiring wineries for their sustainable approach of the wine activity, joining the 24 already recognized in the inaugural 2021 list.

SINGAPORE & NAPA – Media OutReach – 16 November 2022 – In 2021, Robert Parker Wine Advocate made the first move by a wine criticism site to empower wine lovers seeking sustainable wines with editorial innovations. Enhancements on the website included new search filters for Organic and Biodynamic certified wines, and the Green Emblem recognition, given to selected wineries that have demonstrated extraordinary efforts in pursuit of environmentally friendly practices was also introduced.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.