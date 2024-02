pCloud celebrates Lunar New Year with a massive discount

ZUG, SWITZERLAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 February 2024 – In celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year, pCloud is pleased to introduce anfor its lifetime plans.pCloud, a European cloud drive service provider founded in Switzerland, is compliant with Swiss privacy laws and the GDPR, and since its inception in 2013, has redefined the way individuals and businesses manage their data, delivering safe, secure, reliable, and user-focused solutions that have earned the trust of more than 19 million users worldwide.The exclusive Lunar New Year promotion is designed to offer simplicity, accessibility, and security for a hassle-free digital experience.Available for a limited time, users across Asia can enjoy aon lifetime plans ofThe promotion commences on February 7th and concludes on February 13th.Lifetime plans designed to match user’s unique needs, ranging from 100 GB for essential storage to 5 TB for those with more extensive digital requirements.Substantial savings with an exclusive 54% discount across all lifetime plans. This exceptional offer is valid for a limited time, adding an extra layer of festivity to the Lunar New Year celebrations.Users can enjoy the convenience of accessing files from any device, ensuring their data is readily available whether they are on the go or working from home.Users can rest assured knowing their data is protected by advanced security features, including end-to-end encryption. The privacy and the integrity of their files are paramount.Effortlessly organize, share, and collaborate with pCloud’s streamlined file management. Share moments seamlessly with a few clicks.Rely on pCloud as a digital guardian. Activate automated backup features to ensure precious memories are never lost.Entering the Year of the Dragon, pCloud’s focus is on empowering users with storage solutions mirroring the resilience and power attributed to the dragon.Join pCloud in celebrating the Year of the Dragon with exclusive discounts and features that redefine the way users store, share, and access data.Hashtag: #pCloud #LunarNewYear