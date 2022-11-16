Hong Kong ICT Awards 2022– Smart Mobility Award Winners Unveiled Smart Mobility Grand Award Goes to Self-service Biometric Identification System
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 November 2022 – Steered by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer and organised by GS1 Hong Kong (GS1 HK), the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2022 – Smart Mobility Award Presentation Ceremony was held in HKCEC today. Over 80 entries from 3 different streams had been received this year, breaking the application number record since GS1 HK organised the Award 5 years ago, and 12 awardees are crowned. Companies of varying sizes from different sectors, including SMEs, start-ups, listed companies, government departments, education institutions and more, are increasingly committed to digital innovation and have proved themselves worthy of distinction.