Instarem’s mobile app and SME portal in the US boast a range of new features, rooted in customer insight, that makes remitting money overseas super simple.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – Media OutReach – 18 November 2022 –Instarem, the leading digital cross border payments business, today announced an upgraded suite of services available for users. These enhancements are aimed at enabling both individuals and SMEs to remit money across borders effortlessly.