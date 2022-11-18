Omni Plant Based Products to Launch in Canada

OMNI Classic Fillet, Omni Golden Fillet, OMNI Porkless Paste, OMNI Porkless Luncheon have hit the store shelves across the country
VANCOUVER, CANADA – Media OutReach – 18 November 2022 – Foodtech company OmniFoods has endeavored to bring healthy and sustainable products through innovation. After a successful launch at Walmart in the US, OMNI is delighted to announce that its 100% plant-based OmniPork and OmniSeafood series, are now available at supermarket chains and grocery stores across Canada, including Sobeys, Walmart, Sungiven Foods, T&T – West and Vegan Supply.