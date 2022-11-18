VinES and Gotion High-Tech break ground at a 5GWh/year LFP battery factory
HA TINH, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 18 November 2022 – Today, VinES Energy Solutions Joint Stock Company (a member of Vingroup) and Gotion Inc.（a wholly owned subsidiary of Gotion High-Tech), held the Groundbreaking Ceremony the LFP battery cell factory in Vung Ang Economic Zone (Ha Tinh). The project has a total investment of more than VND 6,329 billion ($275 million USD), a scale of 14 hectares (34.5 acres) with a design capacity of 5GWh/year, equivalent of approximately 30 million battery cells per year.