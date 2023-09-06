Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (“Sunlight REIT”) Final Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2023
“Renovate, Recover, Recycle“
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 September 2023 – Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the “Manager“) announces the final results of Sunlight REIT for the year ended 30 June 2023 (the “Year“).
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 September 2023 – Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the “Manager“) announces the final results of Sunlight REIT for the year ended 30 June 2023 (the “Year“).