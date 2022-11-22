New Study Reveals Optimism for the Future of Digital Marketing Among North Asian CMOs

Long-term Planning and Profound Data Strategy are Critical to Long-term Success
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 November 2022 – Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) in North Asia are reportedly embracing new platforms and approaches and shaping the global future of digital marketing, a new survey-based research study revealed by global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD) and conducted by research firm Kantar. Insights from the new research indicate that implementing data and omnichannel strategies with right measurement metrics can build stronger brands and deepening customer relationships.