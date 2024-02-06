ICONSIAM’s Grand Chinese New Year Celebration Promises Unprecedented Spectacle Reinforcing its Status as a Global Landmark
Launching exclusive campaign to harness the power of the auspicious Year of the Dragon fostering 8 – 10% growth in economic activity within the shopping centre.
- A total investment of 100 million baht (US$ 2.8 million)to create an extravagant experience, combining traditional Thai-Chinese culture, prosperity rituals, auspicious shopping, and a marvelous cultural show. The festivity aims to attract over 3.5 million visitors, both Thais and international tourists, throughout February, fostering 8-10% growth in economic activity within the shopping centre compared to the same period last year.
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 February 2024 – ICONSIAM, a global landmark along the Chao Phraya River, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture the Department of Cultural Promotion, The Thai Chamber of commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, as well as private partners including KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited, Hatakabb (Sim Tien Hor) Company Limited, Reference Sathorn-Wongwianyai and Tao Kae Noi, is committed to preserving and promoting Thai-Chinese cultural traditions, ushering in the new year with a grand celebration of the Chinese New Year, “THE ICONSIAM ETERNAL PROSPERITY CHINESE NEW YEAR 2024,” from February 7-11, 2024. The highlight of this year involves asking for blessings by participating in ceremonies led by the Pak Tai Temple from Hong Kong, which is being hosted at ICONSIAM, a place known as the center of abundant and auspicious blessings. Furthermore, witness the “Fan-bladed wheel of fortune dragon show” for the first time in Thailand, and enjoy the showcase of Traditional Lion with Dragon Head Dance, along with outstanding Hunan Acrobatic Troupe Show, Sichuan Costume and Face Changing Show and Chinese Opera Show. This celebration not only solidifies ICONSIAM’s standing as a premier global destination but also presents a unique opportunity for locals and international visitors to immerse themselves in a cultural extravaganza along the banks of the Chao Phraya River.