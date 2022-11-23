Discover 7-Eleven’s New Burgerrific Flavours Available All Day Every Day!

7-Eleven is launching five brand-new 7-Select grab-and-go burgers to give customers a-BUN-dant choice, great value and flavours 24/7! These are just your average burgers and feature tasty and innovative fillings that will be sure to delight! Choose from a new breakfast burger, a Japanese-inspired burger and two brand-new seafood options to fuel you throughout the day.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 November 2022 – If you’re looking to grab a quick, affordable and satisfying bite on the run – whether for breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea or a late-night snack – nothing beats a 7-Select burger at 7-Eleven. These handheld treats have always been popular with customers so that’s why 7-Eleven is expanding its Ready to Eat burger range to offer an even greater choice of tasty options perfect for any time of the day. What’s more, they’re all affordably priced at $3.70 or under so are amazing value too!