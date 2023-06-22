K-Melon Summer Chill: 5 Korean Melons in Season
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 June 2023 – It’s the beginning of June, the season of Korean watermelon, honeydew melon and cantaloupe. This year, K-Orchard has launched five new selections of Korean melons, which are now available in all retail outlets. Just in time for Father’s Day, there is also a limited-time “Father’s Day Special Offer” starting June 10, where you can get a Korean watermelon and mini watermelon set for only $188. Whether it’s a cool and thirst-quenching watermelon, a sweet and tasty honeydew melon or a fragrant melon, K-Orchard is ready for you.