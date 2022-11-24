Moloco Announces Daisuke Yokokawa as VP, Global Marketing

Published: November 24, 2022

Meta and Google veteran brings a robust background in adtech and e-commerce

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 November 2022 – Moloco, a leader in machine learning and growth solutions for performance marketers, today announced the appointment of Daisuke Yokokawa as Vice President, Global Marketing. Based in Singapore, Yokokawa will lead Moloco’s marketing teams globally, responsible for Product Marketing, Communications, Growth Marketing, and Brand Marketing. Yokokawa will also serve as the site lead for Moloco’s Singapore office.

