Pattern Sees Accelerated Growth During Singles’ Day for Second Consecutive Year

Double 11 GMV for the company rose 180% year-over-year, outperforming the market and setting revenue records in China for its partner brands.

Pattern , the category leader for global ecommerce acceleration, recently closed another successful Singles' Day sales event—driving accelerated growth for its partner brands during the world's largest online shopping festival.Pattern's total gross merchandise value (GMV) in China during the 2022 Singles' Day sales period was up 180% over the previous year—outperforming the market, which saw comparable GMV generated during Singles' Day 2022 to the previous year.Throughout the event, Pattern analysts observed strong demand for high-quality foreign products—a signal that Chinese shoppers are continuing to pursue quality over price. Health-related products, in particular, saw elevated demand driven by consumer preferences for prioritising personal health."A robust Double 11 sales event demonstrates the resilience of China's economy, especially in the face of global economic headwinds, COVID-19 outbreaks, and supply chain disruption," said Pattern Chief International Officer Chris Vincent . "As the second-largest economy in the world, China continues to be one of the most exciting opportunities for Western brands to expand their customer bases and drive growth."Pattern's unique business model, local expertise, and patented ecommerce acceleration technology were all factors in the company's 2022 Singles' Day success. Partner brands that have been trading with Pattern in China for more than a year experienced an 88% uplift in sales year over year, on average, with many seeing their products in the top 10 of their respective categories."There's nothing we love more than helping brands accelerate their growth, especially during a massive sales event like 11.11," said Pattern Asia General Manager Arthur Cheung . "The strong result we delivered during Singles' Day speaks to our relentless drive to support our brand partners in adapting to China's unique ecosystem—leveraging a mixture of on and off-platform advertising, live streaming, influencer marketing, and localised content that resonates with Chinese shoppers."As the ecommerce and marketplace accelerator of choice for hundreds of consumer brands, Pattern acts as a trade partner and master distributor in key markets. The company is in the top 5% of all authorised Tmall trade partners, is one of the largest Amazon sellers in the world, and supports brands to accelerate sales on hundreds of critical marketplaces— including JD.com, Lazada, Shopee, Coupang, and eBay.Pattern manages every aspect of a brand's marketplace presence while providing actionable-data transparency and real-time visibility of key success metrics. Unlike other trade partners in the region, Pattern leverages a stock-buy model that creates uniquely aligned incentives and synergies that are proven to drive accelerated growth on Tmall and across hundreds of global marketplaces.In addition, Pattern's consulting team helps brands navigate the increasing complexity of online commerce—leveraging the latest data science to uncover opportunities for growth in China and throughout the Asia-Pacific region.To learn how Pattern's ecommerce acceleration platform can supercharge your brand's ecommerce growth in China and beyond, please visit pattern.com/hk-en

About Pattern

Pattern is the category leader for global ecommerce and marketplace acceleration in China and beyond. Since its founding in 2013, Pattern has profitably grown to more than 1,200 employees operating from 22 global locations. Hundreds of global brands depend on Pattern's ecommerce acceleration platform every day to drive profitable revenue growth on D2C websites and across hundreds of global marketplaces—including Tmall, JD.com, Lazada, Shopee, and Coupang.