VinFast exports the first batch of electric vehicles

HAI PHONG, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 25 November2022 –The first batch of 999 VF 8s has been exported to the United States. This batch was transported by the Silver Queen – a Panamanian charter ship – and is expected to arrive in a California port (USA) about 20 days after deporting from MPC Port in Hai Phong, Vietnam. The first VinFast customers in the US can expect their cars by the end of December 2022.This international export is the first batch of the 65,000 global orders already made for VinFast's VF 8 and VF 9. Following this first batch of cars for the American market, VinFast will continue to export more VF 8 lots to Canada and Europe for customer deliveries in early 2023.The first VF 9 models will be handed over to customers in Vietnam and international markets in the first quarter of 2023.With a luxurious design, integrated advanced smart technologies, attainable pricing, and best-in-class after-sales policies, the VF 8 and VF 9 are VinFast's premium electric SUV models in the D and E segments.In addition to individual customers, VinFast has also received exceptional attention from fleet companies. At the Los Angeles Auto Show 2022, from November 17 to 28, 2022, VinFast announced a new order signed with Autonomy, the largest car subscription service firm in the US.In addition to the VF 8 and VF 9, VinFast's smart electric vehicle lineup comprises the VF 5, VF 6, and VF 7 in the A, B, and C segments, respectively. VinFast is expected to initiate reservations of the VF 5, VF 6, and VF 7 soon to meet the diverse needs of global customers.Exporting the first batch of Vietnamese-made VF 8 units has opened a new era for the country's automotive industry. In addition to affirming Vietnam's capability, the major export actualizes the country's passion for mastering automotive production held by many generations and contributes to raising the country's position on the global stage.

About VF 8

The VinFast VF 8 is a 5-seater electric SUV in the D segment with overall length, width, and height dimensions of 4,750 mm x 1,934 mm x 1,667 mm, respectively. Vehicles are equipped with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), including a series of advanced features that will be added and updated regularly, such as highway assist, automated lane changing assist, smart parking assist, smart summon mode, remote parking assist, and many more. In addition, a suite of Smart Services with integrated in-car entertainment and utility features such as vehicle voice control, remote vehicle management via the VinFast application, online shopping, playing video games on the car screen that sync passenger phones, and much more to bring an immersive experience to users.



The VF 8 has two trims, Eco and Plus. The VF 8 Eco version is equipped with an electric motor with a maximum power of 260kW, a maximum torque of 500Nm, and a battery with a target full-charge range estimate of 420km (WLTP standard). The VF 8 Plus version is equipped with an electric motor with a maximum power of 300kW, a maximum torque of 620Nm, and a battery with a target full-charge range estimate of 400km (WLTP standard). The absolute advantage of an electric motor over an internal combustion engine is its ability to instantly achieve maximum torque, which helps the VinFast VF 8 accelerate impressively, operate smoothly, and bring a completely different driving experience.



About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam. Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet.