YS Biopharma Received Qualified Person Declaration for Its PIKA COVID-19 Vaccine Facility from European Union GMP

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 October

2020 – See-Mode Technologies, a

MedTech startup based in Singapore and Australia that seeks to empower

clinicians to better predict stroke, today announced that it has received

510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its debut

product, Augmented Vascular Analysis (AVA), a world-first medical Artificial

Intelligence (AI) software for automated analysis and reporting of vascular

ultrasound scans.

AVA uses deep learning, text recognition, and signal

processing technologies to assist clinicians in interpreting and reporting

vascular ultrasound studies — typically a manual and error-prone process. With

a single click and in less than a minute, AVA can analyse a full vascular

ultrasound scan, minimising the need for manual drawings. By significantly

reducing the time taken to analyse images and generate reports, See-Mode’s AVA

augments the clinical workflow, resulting in greater overall productivity,

accuracy and improved patient outcomes.

“Receiving our first FDA clearance is a huge step for

us at See-Mode, which demonstrates the strength of the product we have built

and the robustness of our approach in running clinical studies,” said Dr Milad

Mohammadzadeh, Co-Founder and Director, See-Mode Technologies. “We are

extremely thankful to the outstanding group of clinicians who have worked closely

with us to validate our models and build clinical evidence for the regulatory

approval of AVA and our future products. Riding on this momentum, we will be

ramping up our plans to bring AVA to the U.S. market within the year, to enable

clinicians across the U.S. to do their work more efficiently and analyse

medical images with a greater control on quality.”

Despite being a highly-preventable disease, stroke

remains a leading cause of death and disability around the world. To help

clinicians better predict the risk of stroke and vascular diseases, See-Mode is

developing novel solutions to improve the analysis of routinely collected

medical images such as ultrasound, CT or MRI scans. By applying AI and

computational models on these medical images, clinicians are able to obtain

stroke risk factors that may not be accessible in current clinical practice.

Aside from AVA, See-Mode has been building two other

new products – to detect vulnerable plaque using machine learning and to

identify high-risk blood flow using computational modelling. The startup has

completed strong proof-of-concepts for both products with collaborators in

Singapore and Australia, and multi-centre clinical studies are now being

conducted with partners across Europe and the United States.

See-Mode continues to add more image interpretation

and reporting capabilities to AVA and is expanding the product’s capabilities

to new clinical use cases. AVA has been approved by the Singapore Health

Sciences Authority (HSA) as a Class B medical device in late 2019 and is

commercially available in Singapore, with ongoing pilots in leading hospitals

in Singapore and Australia. See-Mode is presently pending CE approval for AVA

in Europe.

About See-Mode Technologies

See-Mode Technologies is a MedTech

startup with a team of scientists, engineers, and clinicians tackling a leading

cause of death in the world: stroke. See-Mode applies cutting-edge deep

learning and computational modeling techniques on medical images to help

doctors predict stroke and decide on the optimal treatment for their patients.

See-Mode has offices in Singapore and Australia and is backed by prominent

venture capital firms in APAC, including MassMutual Ventures, Blackbird

Ventures, Cocoon Capital, and SGInnovate. See-Mode’s first product, AVA

(Augmented Vascular Analysis) has received FDA 510(k) clearance and is approved

by Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority as a Class B medical device, while

pending CE approval. The company is currently running clinical studies with

major stroke centers and research institutes throughout the world. Learn more

at www.see-mode.com