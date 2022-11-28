Maritime Silk Road International Brand Expo and RCEP Young Overseas Chinese Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit Kicked off in Fujian
QUANZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 November 2022 – From November 24th to 27th, the 8th China (Quanzhou) Maritime Silk Road International Brand Expo and the 2nd RCEP Young Overseas Chinese Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit supported by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and World Trade Center Association, sponsored by China International Chamber of Commerce, Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of Fujian Provincial People’s Government, Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce, Fujian Provincial Council for the Promotion of International Trade and Quanzhou Municipal People’s Government kick off in Fujian.